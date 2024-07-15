Non-traditional Security Threats

Security has been a defining feature of international relations for ages. Traditionally, security has been defined as deterrence against any external aggression. More specifically from a traditional lens, security has been viewed as securing borders from any aggression of external enemies since much of human history. Prominent security scholars from Sun Tzu to Clausewitz, this sense of security has prevailed which forced monarchies and kingdoms to have a powerful military force and modernization of troops throughout the history of sapiens.
However, since the end of the Cold War (Dec 1991), this traditional concept of security has been challenged and the scope of security has expanded and broadened in many dimensions. Prominent international and security analysts opined that in the 21st century securing borders from external aggression does not provide a complete spectrum of security due to the complex and ever-changing nature of war and peace in international scenarios.
Therefore, eminent international scholar Barry Buzan opined that security is all about the capability of a state to maintain its independence, ideology, and functional integrity. In this regard, security can be redefined in many ways like political security, economic security, societal security, environmental security, cyber security, human security, and military security. All of these security dimensions combined to come up with a comprehensive sense of security.
Let’s talk about political security which is defined as a peaceful and stable sense of politics and political nature within the domestic territory of the country, ensuring a peaceful transfer of power. Political security is a subset of all other security in today’s world and provides a reservoir for other sense of security. For example, America has been able to exact its power across the globe due to political security and peaceful transfer of power since 1797. Much of China’s economic prosperity has been directly linked with political stability in China which builds business confidence and fiscal policy continuity, paving the pathway of China’s trajectory to become the world’s next superpower. Regarding Pakistan, one can observe that many of the ills of Pakistan are deeply rooted in political disability and polarization in the country since its independence. Rapid change of governments, disrupt the power of transfer, and weak political institutions provided a perfect recipe for political instability. Therefore, Pakistan needs political stability and a peaceful transfer of power for comprehensive security plans.
Meanwhile, economic security is another important pillar of non-traditional security in the present age. A strong and peaceful economy uplifts the standing of the nation in the international community and its people’s lifestyle. For example, since President Deng’s economic reforms and opening up of the economy, China’s economy was able to register double the digital growth rate, and today its GDP stands at around $19 trillion- the second largest economy- and its per capita income is around $12000. Owing to such an impressive economic growth rate, China was able to lift 900 million people out of the poverty line in the last forty years. More interestingly, the Chinese trajectory to the second largest economy can boost its influence and soft power in the international community. BRI, SCO and BRICS Plus are some of the Chinese-led initiatives, showing the influence of the country due to its powerful economy. Looking at Pakistan, this country, although became an economic model of growth in the 1950s and 1960s, yet poor economic choices forced Pakistan to approach IMF 23 times for a bailout package. The current account deficit, trade deficit, inflation, unemployment, and inconsistent fiscal choices are chief reasons for the economic downfall of Pakistan, and reducing its influence in the international community. Therefore, Pakistan needs a comprehensive economic plan to have a strong foundation for its economy.
In the meantime, Pakistan also needs societal security which revolves around the peaceful living of different communities, ethnicities, and religious groups within the community. Unfortunately, growing intolerance and hatred have cracked this sense of security in this country. Pakistan needs a Singapore model of peaceful co-existence within the country. Tolerance, mixing, peace, debate, and acceptance could yield unity in diversity, resulting in overall societal peace and security.
Moving forward, environmental security has also become a defining feature of the 21st century and is directly linked with peace and war on the international front. Heatwaves, droughts, rapid melting of glaciers and ice sheets, urban flooding, deforestation, rise and acidity of oceans, and ecological collapse of ecosystems are major outfalls of climate change and global warming. Pakistan has ranked as the fifth most vulnerable country as per the Global Climate Index (2023). As per internal and external assessment reports, the country’s climate crisis could trigger political and economic crises. Thus, this country needs a comprehensive environmental security- which also includes food and water security- framework for combating climate change. In this regard, both governmental and individual-level efforts are required to provide bulletproof climate security.
Meanwhile, in the age of artificial intelligence, big data, and biotechnology, cyber security has become the need of the hour. Without cyber security, any country remains vulnerable before its enemies. It is worth noting that a breach of cyber security could result in political polarization, fake news, deep-fakes, economic loss, power shortage, etc. Therefore, cyber security has become a subset of other non-traditional security. In this context, Pakistan should implement its first National Cyber Security Policy (2021) in its letter and spirit.
Furthermore, human security, a concept coined by prominent Pakistan economist Mahbub ul Haq, resolves around providing basic amenities to its population like education, healthcare and other fundamental rights. Experts view that human security is directly linked with political stability and economic sustainability. Unfortunately, Pakistan has been losing ground on human security since the 1990s compared to its region. Therefore, without providing human security, Pakistan’s future stands at teetering.
Lastly, this country has been in the midst of a gulf of terrorism since the dawn of this century. Proxies like TTP and BLA have been getting full-spectrum support from our rival countries, disrupting peace and stability in the country and tolling the death rate each day along with economic loss of billions. Therefore, Pakistan must come up with military and non-military means to uproot the evils of terrorism. Interestingly, all recent national documents like National Security Policy (2022-26) recognized both traditional and non-traditional security challenges of the country and provided a citizen-centric nature of comprehensive security, moving away from the single-handed nature of security.
Sher Ali Bukhari
The writer is a UET alumni with keen interest in Pakistan’s foreign policy