Over 12,000 rescuers to perform duties on Muharram 9, 10

LAHORE - Emergency Services Department Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed arrangements of Rescue 1122 to provide emergency cover to mourning processions of Ashura in all districts of Punjab. He chaired a video link meeting of all Districts Emergency Officers and senior rescue officers at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Sunday. The secretary also reviewed monitoring and quick response mechanism of all districts control rooms and Emergency Operation Centre, Punjab established in Rescue Headquarters, Lahore. He directed all DEOs to restrict the leave of the rescuers, implement Code Red on 9th & 10th of the Muharram to provide emergency cover. He stated that the Disaster Response Force (DRF) stationed at Emergency Services Academy will be dispatched in case of any major emergency for backup support. He directed all DEOs to review the checklist of preparedness & continuously hold meetings of District Emergency Boards with key focal persons of Shia Sect/ Majalis, ensure coordination with Imamia Scouts/ volunteers and mapping of all processions and mass gathering event well in time. Earlier, the Provincial Monitoring Officer (PMO) briefed the Secretary that rescuers in all districts are performing emergency duties as per emergency plans for Muharram-ul-Harram in accordance with the directions issued by the Government of Punjab. As per emergency plans over 12,000 rescuers would be deployed during Muharram to provide rescue and medical cover to 1029 processions/events. All these rescuers would be deputed in three shifts at 1029 key points established across the Punjab. These key points include 1352 Motorbike Rescue Service, 580 emergency ambulances, 168 Fire vehicles and 35 rescue vehicles would be established throughout all districts of Punjab. Likewise, 1029 specialized rescue teams would also be deputed at major processions venues to provide emergency cover during Muharram in all districts of Punjab. Furthermore, 285 ambulances, 832 motorcycles and 48 rescue vehicles will also be available to the general public, stationed at various rescue stations across Punjab. All districts have started the implementation of contingency plans for providing emergency cover to sensitive localities identified in the District Emergency Board meetings. Dr. Rizwan Naseer also took a briefing about the deployment plan of the Rescue Service for Lahore in which 1300 rescuers will be positioned strategically to provide emergency cover with 56 ambulances and 299 motorbikes other than routine rescue operations. Special rescue teams will be stationed at Karbala Gamay Shah, Imamia Colony, Nissar Haveli and other sensitive places of Lahore. Furthermore, additional rescue teams shall also remain on stand-by position and could be called in case of any untoward incident. According to the plan, all mobile posts and ambulances with medical kits will be moving along with the processions to provide immediate medical treatment to mourners. Furthermore, the leaves of the emergency staff shall be restricted during Ashura. Dr. Rizwan Naseer stated that in addition to Muharram duties, routine rescue operations will continue and in case of any emergency, dial 1122 immediately.