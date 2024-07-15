Overseas Pakistanis can import vehicle after two years: FTO advisor

LAHORE - The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah in his verdict declared that overseas Pakistanis are entitled to import vehicles under per­sonnel baggage scheme, transfer of residence and gift scheme who have not imported, gifted or received a ve­hicle during the last two years under Import Policy Order (IPO), 2022.

The FTO Advisor Dr Waqar Ch Arain disclosed this to the business commu­nity while addressing an awareness ses­sion here Sunday. He added that the FTO has instructed the Director, Directorate of Reforms and Automation Karachi, to develop and deploy e-CRF sent by the Collectorate of Customs, Appraisement (West) Karachi, enabling the assessing officer to ensure that no goods declara­tion (GD) is filed on a new passport by the same importer, who has imported a vehicle on his old passport under Bag­gage, Transfer of Residence and Gift Scheme within the last two years.

He said a complaint was filed against the Chief Collector, Appraisement (South), Karachi and Director, Director­ate of Customs, Reforms and Automa­tion Karachi, regarding delay in clear­ance of vehicles by overseas Pakistanis and misuse of immigration data. He fur­ther explained that presently, the We­BOC system does not allow filing of GD, if another GD is being filed on the same passport number within two years. However, there is no check if a new GD is filed on a new passport, therefore, verification of the same is carried out through Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL), department.

Dr Waqar Ch Arain informed the par­ticipants that the FTO finally directed the FBR to incorporate additional checks in the WeBOC system with regard to new passports. This addition in the system would enable the assessing officer to en­sure that the import of vehicles is in com­pliance with the provisions of the IPO.