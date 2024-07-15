Pakistani athletes to feature in SAAF Athletics C’ships

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani athletes would feature in the SAAF Junior Athletics Cham­pionship and 4th SAAF Athlet­ics Championship to be held in India. According to Chairman South Asia Athletics Federa­tion Major Gen (R) Mohammad Akram Sahi, the SAAF Junior Athletics Championship would be held in Chennai, India from September 11, while the 4th SAAF Athletics Championship will take place in Ranchi, In­dia from October 4. He said the men’s and women’s teams from seven countries are participat­ing in the Junior Athletics Cham­pionship. The teams include Pakistan, India, Maldives, Ne­pal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The championship will continue till September 13 and prizes will be distributed among the winning players at the end of the championship. He said seven men teams and as many women teams would take part in the SAAF Athletics Championship. The participating teams include Pakistan, India, Maldives, Ne­pal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The championship will continue till October 6.