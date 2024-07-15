Pakistani shooter Mohsin Nawaz wins silver medal in Imperial Championship

LAHORE - Pakistan’s long-range shooter Mohsin Nawaz has won a silver medal in the 155th Imperial Championship NRA UK in the Donegall 300 match. This event is known for attracting top marksmen from around the world. In preparation for the Imperial Championship, Nawaz underwent intensive training with 2023 World Champion Hermann Rolfes in South Africa. This exclusive mentorship involved one-on-one coaching sessions where Rolfes, who will hold his title for four years, imparted his extensive knowledge and skills. Mohsin Nawaz also bagged a silver medal as an individual participant in the European Long Range Shooting Championship in 2023. Nawaz, who was the lone representative of Pakistan in the competition, competed against more than 300 participants from 16 countries, including world champions. He also reclaimed the 800-yard Bisley National Record with a stellar score of 75.13 V points. The long-range shooter has previously collected five medals in the Bisley Long Range Shooting Competition in 2022 as well. He dominated the top three standings for the majority of the event with his remarkable performance and brilliant precision. His brilliance earned him five medals in the competition three gold and two silver taking his overall international competitive shooting medals tally to seven.