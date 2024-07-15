The One Unit Scheme, introduced in 1955, aimed to merge Pakistan’s four provinces into a single unit, West Pakistan. This move was intended to promote national unity and streamline administration. However, it was met with fierce re­sistance from East Pakistan, which felt marginal­ized and underrepresented. The scheme ultimately exacerbated regional disparities and contributed to the growing sense of Bengali nationalism. In 1970, the scheme was abolished, and Pakistan revert­ed to its original provincial structure. In hindsight, the One Unit Scheme is seen as a failed experiment that highlighted the importance of regional auton­omy and representation. The influence of the One Unit Scheme is being felt in Pakistan today, as dis­cussions concerning provincial representation and autonomy persist. The scheme’s failure serves as a lesson, emphasizing how crucial it is to overcome regional inequities and guarantee fair resource al­location in order to support national unity and sta­bility within Pakistan’s federal framework.