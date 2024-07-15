The One Unit Scheme, introduced in 1955, aimed to merge Pakistan’s four provinces into a single unit, West Pakistan. This move was intended to promote national unity and streamline administration. However, it was met with fierce resistance from East Pakistan, which felt marginalized and underrepresented. The scheme ultimately exacerbated regional disparities and contributed to the growing sense of Bengali nationalism. In 1970, the scheme was abolished, and Pakistan reverted to its original provincial structure. In hindsight, the One Unit Scheme is seen as a failed experiment that highlighted the importance of regional autonomy and representation. The influence of the One Unit Scheme is being felt in Pakistan today, as discussions concerning provincial representation and autonomy persist. The scheme’s failure serves as a lesson, emphasizing how crucial it is to overcome regional inequities and guarantee fair resource allocation in order to support national unity and stability within Pakistan’s federal framework.