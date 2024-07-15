PFC calls for preserving forests, promoting afforestation

LAHORE - Pakistan’s meager forest cover is dwindling fast and the country’s five percent forests of its total land are essential for maintaining ecological balance, supporting biodiversity and combating hovering climate threats. The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq stated this while talking to media here Sunday. He added that the consequences of dwindling forests are severe as reduced forest cover leads to soil erosion, loss of habitat for wildlife, and a decrease in the natural absorption of carbon dioxide, exacerbating the effects of climate change. Furthermore, the loss of forests impacts water cycles, leading to reduced rainfall and increased risk of floods and droughts, he warned. Mian Kashif said that in order to address this issue, Pakistan needs to implement strict regulations on logging, promote reforestation and afforestation programmes, and raise awareness about the importance of forests. Sustainable practices and community involvement are crucial to preserving the country’s remaining forests and ensuring a healthier environment for future generations. He said these vital resources are under significant threat from deforestation, illegal logging, urban expansion, and agricultural activities. He said deforestation in Pakistan is driven by a combination of factors including the demand for timber, firewood, and land for agriculture. Illegal logging is rampant, with forests being cut down at an alarming rate. Urban expansion also plays a critical role, as cities grow and encroach upon forested areas. Additionally, many rural communities rely on wood for cooking and heating, further contributing to the loss of forest cover, he concluded.