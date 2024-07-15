PFC calls for preserving forests, promoting afforestation

LAHORE - Pakistan’s meager forest cover is dwindling fast and the country’s five percent forests of its total land are essential for maintaining ecological balance, sup­porting biodiversity and combating hovering cli­mate threats. The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq stated this while talking to media here Sunday. He added that the consequences of dwin­dling forests are severe as reduced forest cover leads to soil erosion, loss of habitat for wildlife, and a decrease in the natural ab­sorption of carbon dioxide, exacerbating the effects of climate change. Further­more, the loss of forests impacts water cycles, lead­ing to reduced rainfall and increased risk of floods and droughts, he warned. Mian Kashif said that in order to address this issue, Pakistan needs to implement strict regulations on logging, promote reforestation and afforestation programmes, and raise awareness about the importance of forests. Sustainable practices and community involvement are crucial to preserving the country’s remaining forests and ensuring a healthier environment for future generations. He said these vital resources are under significant threat from de­forestation, illegal logging, urban expansion, and agri­cultural activities. He said deforestation in Pakistan is driven by a combination of factors including the de­mand for timber, firewood, and land for agriculture. Ille­gal logging is rampant, with forests being cut down at an alarming rate. Urban expan­sion also plays a critical role, as cities grow and encroach upon forested areas. Ad­ditionally, many rural com­munities rely on wood for cooking and heating, further contributing to the loss of forest cover, he concluded.