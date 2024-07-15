PFF hosts pre-bid meeting with various advisory firms

The (PFF) conducted a meeting with potential advisory firms from around the globe to discuss onboarding the upcoming bid process. The onboarded advisory firm will play a crucial role in assisting the PFF in awarding the rights to operate the men's and women's senior football leagues and futsal leagues.

According to the press release issued by PFF, 24 companies from various countries attended the meeting, showcasing their interest in contributing to the development of football and futsal in Pakistan. The meeting also included a comprehensive briefing on the Request for Proposal (RFP) documents. The PFF addressed all questions raised by the participants, providing detailed responses and clarifications.

The PFF has already disclosed a two-stage process for the bidding, which comprises a technical bid and a financial bid, the statement added.