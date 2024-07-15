Monday, July 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PFF hosts pre-bid meeting with various advisory firms

PFF hosts pre-bid meeting with various advisory firms
Web Sports Desk
6:36 PM | July 15, 2024
Sports

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) conducted a meeting with potential advisory firms from around the globe to discuss onboarding the upcoming bid process. The onboarded advisory firm will play a crucial role in assisting the PFF in awarding the rights to operate the men's and women's senior football leagues and futsal leagues.

According to the press release issued by PFF, 24 companies from various countries attended the meeting, showcasing their interest in contributing to the development of football and futsal in Pakistan. The meeting also included a comprehensive briefing on the Request for Proposal (RFP) documents. The PFF addressed all questions raised by the participants, providing detailed responses and clarifications. 

The PFF has already disclosed a two-stage process for the bidding, which comprises a technical bid and a financial bid, the statement added.

Haris to lead Pakistan Shaheens’ in Darwin

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1721027584.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024