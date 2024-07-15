Plight of Childhood Trauma

The respective governments in Pakistan rarely take meaningful initiatives to address issues that ad­versely affect our society. One such neglected issue is childhood trau­ma and its detrimental effects on children’s development. Traumatic experiences during childhood are rampant in societies like ours.

These traumas often result from violence inflicted on children, mostly by family members. Ac­cording to scientific reports from 96 countries, over one billion chil­dren are exposed to violence every year. Such reports highlight the se­verity of this grave problem.

Children with a history of trauma are vulnerable to numerous prob­lems. They struggle with concen­tration, anger management, de­pression, panic attacks, and issues related to food and drug intake. They also have difficulty achieving quality sleep.

Continuous research by neuro­scientists shows that childhood trauma disrupts brain systems dedicated to specific tasks. Affect­ed children face lifelong challenges in regulating emotional responses.

Moreover, various other severe issues are linked to childhood trau­ma. Those with traumatic child­hood experiences are more likely to consume addictive substances like alcohol, menthol, and other harmful drugs. They are also more prone to suicidal thoughts.

When discussing childhood trau­ma, many people assume the vio­lence occurs outside the home, such as in schools, refugee camps, war-torn societies, and streets. Unfortu­nately, most children face the worst forms of violence at the hands of their family members, leading to dire consequences for their mental health. In such toxic environments, children often have no one to help them, exacerbating the long-term effects of the violence.

However, with the right strate­gies, it is possible to counter the menace of childhood trauma and relieve children of their suffering. The government of Sweden, in col­laboration with the government of Colombia, UNICEF, the WHO, and a special representative of the UN Secretary-General, will host a Glob­al Ministerial Conference on end­ing violence against children in No­vember 2024.

This will be the first-ever glob­al conference on eradicating vio­lence against children, attended by all 193 countries. Pakistan should prepare for this conference and prioritize addressing this serious issue at home. There is also a crit­ical need to educate people about the disastrous impacts of violence on children’s future growth. Media, civil society, and Islamic scholars can play a crucial role in awareness campaigns. New tactics should be introduced to identify violence-af­fected children and provide thor­ough counseling.

We must take good care of them. As Nelson Mandela wisely said, “Our children are our great­est treasure. They are our future. Those who abuse them tear at the fabric of our society and weak­en our nation.” It is imperative to protect children from violence and carefully counsel them for the sake of Pakistan’s future.

SHEHZAD AHMED BROHI,

Larkana.