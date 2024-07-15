PML-N files review petition in SC against apex court's reserved seats verdict

The Pakistan (PML-N) has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court (SC) against the apex court verdict on July 12 granting reserved seats to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PML-N filed a petition, making Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) President Hamid Raza, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and 11 other political parties respondents.

The political parties include, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) MQM-P, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and others.

The review petition implies that PML-N is the largest political party in the Parliament and requests the court to review and overturn reserved seats verdict issued on July 12.

The PML-N party requests for a stay order on SC verdict announced on July 12.

This development comes after the PML-N led coalition government has decided to ban PTI and try former prime minister Imran Khan, former president Arif Alvi and ex-deputy speaker Qasim Suri under Article 6 for unconstitutionally dissolving the assembly.

This announcement was made by Information Minister Atta Tarar, saying the government would file a reference to invoke Article 6 [high treason] in the Supreme Court.

Tarar claimed that unscrupulous elements have to be banned for the progress of the country. Writing a letter to the IMF was an anti-state agenda of the PTI, he maintained.

The minister claimed that the PTI government had decided to bring the Taliban back and settle them [in the country]. On one hand they brought terrorists here, and on the other they attacked the GHQ, he continued

The apex court on Friday, July 12 overturned the Peshawar High Court's verdict of depriving the PTI of the reserved seats of non-Muslim and women candidates in assemblies.

The apex court, in its majority 8-5 decision, announced that the conduct of the ECP regarding reserved seats was 'unconstitutional', adding that the PTI would remain intact as a political party even without being assigned an election symbol. The verdict was authored by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.