Monday, July 15, 2024
Police hold flag March in Sukkur

APP
July 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  The Sukkur police and other law enforcement agencies, on Sunday conducted a flag march with the purpose of maintaining peace and tranquility in the district.

The Sukkur Police has taken comprehensive se­curity arrangements during Muharram, said PRO to SSP here, he added that strict vigilance is being maintained like previous years to maintain law and order in the district.

The flag march started at the Globe Chowk and culminated at the SSP office Sukkur after passing through various areas.

All forces are all the time alert to tackle any untow­ard incident, said SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh. He said that the security has been enhanced at all entry and exit points while the 15 Police is patrolling in different areas of the city, adding that all senior police officers have been directed to remain in their relevant areas and check the duty points according to the security point of view.

APP

