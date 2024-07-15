Polio Crisis

The worst feeling is seeing chil­dren suffer from preventable conditions like polio. This year alone, Pakistan has recorded eight cases of wild poliovirus, surpass­ing last year’s total of six. The lat­est cases are from Karachi’s Ke­amari district and Killa Abdullah in Balochistan. Pakistan remains one of two countries where polio is still endemic, with cases rising due to parental refusal of vaccines fueled by misinformation.

Anti-vaccine propaganda re­mains a formidable barrier, with thousands of parents refusing to vaccinate their children. This is­sue has escalated in recent years, highlighting potential mishandling of public health priorities. Despite steps taken to combat polio, in­cluding support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, efforts are needed to change mindsets and ensure every child receives crucial vaccinations.

To change mindsets, parents should be educated about vaccines at birth, and religious leaders and schools should promote vacci­nation. While current efforts like door-to-door campaigns are com­mendable, more comprehensive actions are necessary to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

MOIN AHMED AWAN,

Sindh.