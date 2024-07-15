Polio Crisis

The worst feeling is seeing children suffer from preventable conditions like polio. This year alone, Pakistan has recorded eight cases of wild poliovirus, surpassing last year’s total of six. The latest cases are from Karachi’s Keamari district and Killa Abdullah in Balochistan. Pakistan remains one of two countries where polio is still endemic, with cases rising due to parental refusal of vaccines fueled by misinformation.
Anti-vaccine propaganda remains a formidable barrier, with thousands of parents refusing to vaccinate their children. This issue has escalated in recent years, highlighting potential mishandling of public health priorities. Despite steps taken to combat polio, including support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, efforts are needed to change mindsets and ensure every child receives crucial vaccinations.
To change mindsets, parents should be educated about vaccines at birth, and religious leaders and schools should promote vaccination. While current efforts like door-to-door campaigns are commendable, more comprehensive actions are necessary to eradicate polio from Pakistan.
MOIN AHMED AWAN,
Sindh.