SUKKUR - A large number of civil society members including women on Sunday held a sit-in in front of the press club here in a peaceful protest against inflation, load shedding and SC Judgement reserved seats and injustice against Pakistan People Party in the past. Sukkur Mayor and Spokesperson to Sindh Government Barrister Arslan Sheikh led the pro­testers.Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Dr Arshad Mughal, Tariq Chauhan, Abid Gul Mahar and others partici­pated in the peaceful protest.