PTI leaders Qureshi, Yasmin, Sarfaraz, nine others indicted in May 9 case

The Anti-Terrorism Court, Lahore, on Monday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Yasmin Rashid, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Ijaz Chaudhry and nine others accused in the case registered with the Shadman police station on the charges of carrying out arson on May 9, 2023.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad held proceedings of the case in the Kot Lakhpat Jail where Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other PTI leaders appeared before the court. The court framed charges against Qureshi who denied them and pleaded his innocence.

The court adjourned hearing of the case until July 18 for recording the statements of prosecution witnesses.

Earlier, the PTI leader was brought from Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, to Lahore amid tight security.

The Shadman police had registered arson and other cases against Qureshi and other PTI leaders.