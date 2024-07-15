PTI MNA Ameer Sultan ‘abducted’ in Lahore

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ameer Sultan was “abducted” by unknown men in Lahore, a top party leader said Sunday.
Sultan, who was elected to the lower house of the parliament when he won the elections from NA-110 in Jhang, was abducted while he was at his house at Sarwar Road in Punjab’s capital, PTI Lahore Secretary General Hafiz Zeeshan claimed.
“Unknown men arrived [at this house] in two vehicles and abducted him last night,” the PTI leader said, claiming that after Supreme Court’s order on the reserved seats, the party members are “unsafe”.
The apex court has ruled that the PTI is eligible for reserved seats, meaning that once the party gets those seats, it will become the largest party in the National Assembly.
In response, SSP Cantt Awais Shafiq told private TV channel that neither had the police arrested the PTI MNA nor did the law enforcers receive any complaint about his alleged abduction. Zeeshan, when inquired as to why no complaint had been filed so far, told media that the party was drafting the complaint and would submit it to the police station tomorrow (Monday).
In a statement, PTI’s top leader Asad Qaiser said he had received information that his party’s MNA was abducted, questioning “[how] can a country run where politicians’ loyalties are shifted”. “Law of the jungle prevails here; there’s no respect for the judiciary.