PTI's Sanam Javed to be handed over to Balochistan police

The Islamabad police has decided to hand over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social activist to the Balochistan police pertaining to case of posting anti-state content on X.

to be presented before G-11 court today.

Balochistan police would take transitory remand of , then she would be shifted to Balochistan after getting transitory remand.

Sanam Javed’s father, Javed Iqbal has filed an application in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the release of , making federal government, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Islamabad IG and others respondents.

The application requested court to order release against illegal arrest and appearance in the IHC.

The petition pleaded to provide details about cases against and halt action on cases registered against her.

The petition also prayed court to declare the detaining and kidnapping of illegal.

It is worth noting that was released by Islamabad’s District and Session Court on Sunday as the court accepted Saman Javed’s lawyer's application for her discharge from cases against her and she sifted to her home.