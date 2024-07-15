PTI set to become largest political party in NA: Fawad

ISLAMABAD - Former Federal Minister for Infor­mation and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, said that the Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to become the largest political party in the National Assembly, with 114 seats. While talking to journalists on Sunday, the former PTI member said that the government would lose its two-thirds majority after the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on re­served seats, predicting that next 45 days for the government are crucial.

Taking about the SC verdict on reserved seats in favor of the PTI, Chaudhry emphasized that the PTI had minimal involvement in the ju­dicial verdict. He stated that their legal strategy was lacking, as the PTI did not even became a party in the case. “The development can be attributed to the government’s al­leged attacks on the judiciary and the constitutional package,” he claimed. Mr. Fawad added that the judiciary reacted to the govern­ment’s actions to pressurize it.

The former minister said that the government would attempt to attract PTI-backed independent candidates before their official affiliation with the PTI but will prove futile. “The gov­ernment remains in power through sheer coercion, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chair Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari unable to match the dominance of PTI founder Imran Khan in the country’s political land­scape,” he stated. According to him, the current parliament is facing a lack of public trust and he believes that a long-term PML-N government would have negative consequences for the country. He also predicted that the parliament would not be able to finish its term.