PTI urges SC to take notice of govt's intransigence

In a stinging rejoinder to Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar’s announcement of the government’s decision to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, senior PTI leader Barrister Ali Zafar Shah said no one, including the Supreme Court, would ever accept the decision of proscribing the PTI.

Speaking to a private news channel, Barrister Shah said the apex court should immediately take notice of the political victimisation, adding that he was surprised at the verdict of the SC of granting reserved seats to the PTI instead of the Sunni-Ittehad Council (SIC) which, he said, was contrary to his expectations.

He further said no one would be able to do politics sans Imran Khan, insisting that the PTI founder had ruled out the possibility of forming the government by going into coalition with anyone including Jamilat Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“Imran Khan only wants one thing, either return his complete mandate or conduct fresh elections,” he added.

Speaking about Imran Khan’s release from jail, Shah said the PTI founder was days away from coming out of jail, adding that a review petition was a constitutional right of the government but this decision didn’t seem to be overturned.

He warned the government against flouting the clause 17 of the constitution by imposing a ban on the PTI, adding that he didn’t have anything but to deplore on the decision of the government.