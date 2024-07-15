Punjab likely to receive heavy showers on Muharram 8, 9

LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday said torrential rains were likely to hit the provinces in the next couple of next days till Muharram 9 (July 16). The PDMA spokesperson said the manage­ments of mourning processions should take preventive measures viewing intensity of the weath­er as heavy downpours were ex­pected to lash the province to­night as well as on Muharram 8 and 9 (July 15 and 16). Moreover, the PDMA also directed the res­cue department to stay alert, par­ticularly on the aforementioned days. The spokesperson advised people to keep distance from electricity poles and wires. The official also said majalis should not be held on ramshackle roofs, while going near crossings of riv­ers, streams and nullahs should be avoided as much as possible.

Meanwhile, the Punjab disas­ter management body said flood­ing was feared in mountainous regions of Dera Ghazi Khan. It should be noted that multiple cities of the province on Friday received heavy rains, including Lahore which experienced as high as 315 millimetres of rain, breaking a 30-year-old record and leaving the city completely drenched in water. The PDMA had earlier issued a flood alert fact sheet, which includes data on the monsoon rains situation, and water levels in rivers, bar­rages, and dams across Punjab.

Due to the heavy rains, 12 cit­izens lost their lives, 14 houses were affected, and 27 citizens were injured, including five chil­dren, three women, and four men. Additionally, three civil­ians were killed by lightning in Narowal and Multan. PDMA Di­rector General Irfan Ali Kathia stated that arrangements have been completed to address flood risks in vulnerable districts. Kathia said flood relief camps had been established in moun­tainous areas because of the threat of flood lanes. “There is a risk of urban flooding in Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Gujran­wala. The administration of ma­jor cities remains on high alert in view of the emergency situ­ation,” he said. As per APP, the water flow in all the rivers and barrages of Punjab is currently at normal levels. The water level in Mangla Dam is at 53% capaci­ty, while Tarbela Dam is at 74%. The water levels in Indian dams on the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi riv­ers are up to 37%.