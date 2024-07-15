Punjab Police on high alert across province

LAHORE - Punjab Police teams remained on high alert throughout the province, including Lahore, on the seventh day of Ashra Muharram. Police teams ensured foolproof security arrangements for all processions and majalis. Spokesman of Punjab Police said that on the seventh day of Muharram, 3,803 majalis were held across Punjab, including Lahore, and 1,375 processions took place. More than 56,800 police officers and personnel were deployed for their security. Spokesperson of Punjab Police further said that over 25,000 officers & personnel were deployed for the security of 3,803 majalis held in all districts, while over 31,000 officers & personnel were deployed for the security of 1,375 processions. Spokesman of Punjab Police also mentioned that 98 processions were held in the provincial capital along with 424 majalis including 45 category A majalis. In Lahore, more than 6,000 officers and personnel performed security duties for the seventh day of Muharram. Traffic Police, CTD, Special Branch, and volunteers also assisted in the security of assemblies and processions. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed the RPOs & DPOs to personally monitor the Muharram security arrangements. Dr Usman Anwar emphasized that the police should remain high alert and that no compromise should be made on the security of majalis, processions, and citizens. IG Punjab further instructed that the security arrangements of majalis and processions should be continously monitored moment-by-moment from control rooms and CCTV cameras.