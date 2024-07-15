Punjab to recruit young graduates to control smog

LAHORE - On the direction of Chief Minis­ter Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ‘Mera Punjab Smog Free’ Chief Min­ister Climate Leadership Develop­ment Internship Programme has been launched by undertaking dura­ble steps for the improvement of the environment in Punjab.

Under the Smog-Free Punjab Ini­tiative, the young graduates will ren­der distinctive community service. The graduates completing their de­grees in the last two years can apply.

The internees will be paid Rs 25,000 scholarship per month un­der this programme which provides a platform for community service and environmental protection. Reg­istration for internees will end by 20th July 2024. The youths between the ages of 18 to 25 will be awarded ‘Community Service Certificate’ on the completion of their internship programme. This certificate will be given on behalf of the Environment Protection department and Punjab Higher Education Commission.

In a statement, the chief minister urged the need for collective steps for the permanent elimination of smog. She appealed to the citizens to support the government in its efforts for resolving a serious and hazardous issue of smog. She urged to under­take maximum plantation along with mitigating smoke emission from the vehicles and factories. CM Maryam Nawaz exhorted to reduce the usage of plastic and refrain from burning the crops stubble and residue.

She queried,” If we do not strive to make our environment clean today then when and who will undertake it.” CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,” InshaAllah, Punjab government’s result-oriented steps will reduce the intensity of smog during the current year.”

CM MARYAM WELCOMES CALLING OFF STRIKE BY FLOUR MILLERS

The Flour Mills Association Sun­day called off their strike after get­ting assurance from the Punjab gov­ernment about resolution of their genuine problems.

The chief minister welcomed the announcement of calling off the strike by the millers and assured them that she would play a vigorous and proac­tive role for the resolution of their le­gitimate reservations. She stated that there was no need to hold any sort of protest for the resolution of prob­lems. The millers had announced to hold strike against the imposition of withholding tax in Punjab.

On the direction of the chief min­ister, the leadership of flour mills as­sociation was convinced during the holding of dialogues to call off their strike. The chief minister thanked the chairman and other leadership of the association on taking a unan­imous decision for not holding any strike in Punjab. The CM had ex­pressed apprehension regarding the likelihood of the occurrence of flour shortage along with the price of bread getting expensive for the people because of the strike. The CM said that the poor people will bear major financial loss in the shape of price hike of wheat and flour.