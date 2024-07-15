RHC chairman for upholding spirit of patience, sacrifice, tolerance

KHANEWAL - Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad called upon religious scholars of all schools of thought to uphold the val­ues of patience, sacrifice, and toler­ance. He said this while addressing a conference in Khanewal. Muham­mad Abdul Khabir Azad urged them to avoid any statements in their ser­mons that could hurt others. He stat­ed that unity was vital to maintain stability in the country.

Peace Ambassador Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad stressed the significance of Paki­stan as a divine blessing as achieved through the sacrifices of millions of people. He highlighted that Pakistan was founded on the principles of Islam and the “Kalma Tayyaba” and termed it as a fortress of the Islamic world.

Maulana Azad expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, for organizing pro­grams promoting unity among Mus­lims at divisional and district levels across Punjab during Muharram. He stated these efforts symbolize peace, love, brotherhood, and national uni­ty, aligning with the Islamic teach­ings to hold firmly to the rope of Al­lah and avoid divisions.

Maulana Azad also stressed the importance of adhering to the guidelines of “Paigham-e-Pakistan,” a national code of conduct, and to avoid provocative speeches during Muharram programs. He reminded the audience to respect all sects and their religious beliefs, abide by procession schedules, and use loud­speakers responsibly.

He acknowledged the positive impact of “Paigham-e-Pakistan” in thwarting the agendas of enemy forces and praised the Pakistan Army and national security institutions for their sacrifices in ensuring the coun­try’s safety. On this occasion, Ulema, Mashaikh, and officers from various departments were also present.