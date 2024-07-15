RPO directs for foolproof security of processions, gatherings during Ashura

ISLAMABAD - Additional Inspector General of Police in Rawalpindi region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, on Sunday instructed Chakwal police to en­sure foolproof security for the processions and gatherings dur­ing Ashura. According to the de­tails, the regional police officer (RPO) along with Commissioner Rawalpindi, Amir Khattak vis­ited the district and supervised the main procession of 7th Mu­harram on the directions of in­spector general of Punjab police and Punjab chief minister.

During the visit, RPO Alpa and Commissioner Khattak were briefed about the security ar­rangements by DPO Chakwal Capt. (R) Wahid Mehmood, and also inspected the control room set up to overlook the sensi­tive points and reviewed all the procession routes and arrange­ments through cameras. RPO Alpa said that all resources are being used to ensure peace­ful conclusion of Muharram in Rawalpindi division. Meanwhile, the RPO and commissioner also held a meeting with local parlia­mentarians and discussed the security arrangements.

According to the details, over 1,250 personnel, including po­licemen, traffic wardens, Elite force, and volunteers are par­ticipating in Muharram duties in Chakwal while contingents of Pak Army would also facili­tate the district police during Ashura.

Meanwhile, Zeehsan Ashiq Malik, special assistant to Pun­jab chief minister, visited Jhelum district on Sunday and super­vised the arrangements for 9 and 10 Muharram.