RPO directs for foolproof security of processions, gatherings during Ashura

ISLAMABAD - Additional Inspector General of Police in Rawalpindi region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, on Sunday instructed Chakwal police to ensure foolproof security for the processions and gatherings during Ashura. According to the details, the regional police officer (RPO) along with Commissioner Rawalpindi, Amir Khattak visited the district and supervised the main procession of 7th Muharram on the directions of inspector general of Punjab police and Punjab chief minister.
During the visit, RPO Alpa and Commissioner Khattak were briefed about the security arrangements by DPO Chakwal Capt. (R) Wahid Mehmood, and also inspected the control room set up to overlook the sensitive points and reviewed all the procession routes and arrangements through cameras. RPO Alpa said that all resources are being used to ensure peaceful conclusion of Muharram in Rawalpindi division. Meanwhile, the RPO and commissioner also held a meeting with local parliamentarians and discussed the security arrangements.
According to the details, over 1,250 personnel, including policemen, traffic wardens, Elite force, and volunteers are participating in Muharram duties in Chakwal while contingents of Pak Army would also facilitate the district police during Ashura.
Meanwhile, Zeehsan Ashiq Malik, special assistant to Punjab chief minister, visited Jhelum district on Sunday and supervised the arrangements for 9 and 10 Muharram.