Sanam Javaid arrested yet again after an hour of release

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ‘s (PTI) Sanam Javaid, who has been jailed for months, was rearrested once again just almost an hour after her release following acquittal by an Islamabad court on Sun­day in a case registered by the Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA). The social media political activ­ist had walked free earlier today following months of incarceration, but was taken into custody by Is­lamabad police soon after. It may be noted that Ja­vaid’s release has been blocked multiple times as she had been released from a jail in Gujranwala on Saturday as well but the FIA handcuffed her again minutes after her release. LHC last week cleared the PTI activist of charges in a case linked to the May 9 riots, while allowing her plea against phys­ical remand granted by an anti-terrorism court. However, the FIA team booked and arrested her in a new case pertaining to the May 9 events, upon her release from prison on Saturday. The FIA Cy­ber Crime Cell had lodged a case against her for al­legedly posting inciting remarks on May 9, urging people to attack the Jinnah House.