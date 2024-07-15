Sanam Javaid arrested yet again after an hour of release

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ‘s (PTI) Sanam Javaid, who has been jailed for months, was rearrested once again just almost an hour after her release following acquittal by an Islamabad court on Sunday in a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The social media political activist had walked free earlier today following months of incarceration, but was taken into custody by Islamabad police soon after. It may be noted that Javaid’s release has been blocked multiple times as she had been released from a jail in Gujranwala on Saturday as well but the FIA handcuffed her again minutes after her release. LHC last week cleared the PTI activist of charges in a case linked to the May 9 riots, while allowing her plea against physical remand granted by an anti-terrorism court. However, the FIA team booked and arrested her in a new case pertaining to the May 9 events, upon her release from prison on Saturday. The FIA Cyber Crime Cell had lodged a case against her for allegedly posting inciting remarks on May 9, urging people to attack the Jinnah House.