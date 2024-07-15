Security forces foil ‘terrorist attack’ on Bannu cantt

Security forces have foiled a ‘terrorist attack’ on Bannu Cantt (Cantonment) early morning today.

According to sources, the terrorists attempted to enter the Cantt by detonating an explosive-laden vehicle on the road between the outer wall of Bannu Cantt and the supply depot at 4:40 am.

Security forces responded promptly, confining the terrorists to a corner and thwarting their plans. A clearance operation has been launched to ensure the area is secure, sources added.

Earlier, police vehicle narrowly escaped an attempted explosive blast attack in Torka Bazaar Bannu.

DPO Ziauddin Ahmed said that an explosive device planted by unknown assailants detonated before the vehicle arrived.

The device was planted near Akhoondan Sorani in Torka Bazaar, but it exploded before the police vehicle reached the spot, foiling chances of any potential damage or casualties, no damage or injuries were reported in the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) report revealed that the number of terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has increased in 2024.

According to the report, this year 273 terrorist incidents occurred in the province, targeting 118 policemen.

The report highlights that as many as 1,433 operations were carried out in 2024 so far in which 322 terrorists were arrested and 124 were killed.

Furthermore, 55 terror attacks were failed including two suicide attacks planned in Peshawar, the report revealed.