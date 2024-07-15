SEPCO announces open Kacheri on over billing

LARKANA - SEPCO Superintendent Engineer Larkana Circle Shah Mohammad Bajkani hold “Khulli Kacheri” on daily basis to resolved the problems of consumers of electricity in each subdivision from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in their office. According to his statement he directed issued notification on Sunday.
All Senior management will participate in rotation from today (Monday) Applicants should submit the duduction bills and get benifits of Larkana and Kamber District. He said that all Sub division of Larkana empire, Shaikh Zaid, Jinnah Bagh, Chandka. He said that Tulkas divisions such as Dokri, Ratodero sub division office also resolve the matter of over billing charges of comsumers in their office and submitted their in my office. Similar Qamber Shahdadkot district sub division offices received the application from electric Comsumers and resolve their issue on top property in open Kachari. He said that a massive media campaign should be launched on social media, print media, and electronic media for public awareness immediately.