SEPCO announces open Kacheri on over billing

LARKANA - SEPCO Superintendent En­gineer Larkana Circle Shah Mohammad Bajkani hold “Khulli Kacheri” on daily ba­sis to resolved the problems of consumers of electricity in each subdivision from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in their office. According to his statement he directed issued notification on Sunday.

All Senior management will participate in rotation from today (Monday) Applicants should submit the duduction bills and get benifits of Lar­kana and Kamber District. He said that all Sub division of Larkana empire, Shaikh Zaid, Jinnah Bagh, Chandka. He said that Tulkas divisions such as Dokri, Ratodero sub division office also resolve the mat­ter of over billing charges of comsumers in their office and submitted their in my office. Similar Qamber Shahdadkot district sub division offices received the application from electric Comsumers and re­solve their issue on top prop­erty in open Kachari. He said that a massive media cam­paign should be launched on social media, print media, and electronic media for public awareness immediately.