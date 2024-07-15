Monday, July 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Shadab Khan powers Colombo Strikers to thump Jaffna Kings

Agencies
July 15, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

COLOMBO   -   Shadab Khan took a four-wicket haul before Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s half-century to power Colombo Strikers to a thumping victory over Jaffna Kings in a one-sided Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024 clash here at R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. The home team restricted Jaffna Kings to a meagre 109-9 in the first in­nings and successfully chased it in only 9.5 overs courtesy of Gurbaz’s unbeaten partnership with Muhammad Waseem. Gur­baz and Waseem joined hands after the wicket of Angelo Perera (16) with 25 runs on the board. They struck an unbeaten 85- run partnership from 45 balls to steer Colombo Strikers to a nine-wicket victory, with Was­eem finishing the game in style with a six off Eshan Malinga.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1721027584.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024