Shadab Khan powers Colombo Strikers to thump Jaffna Kings

COLOMBO - Shadab Khan took a four-wicket haul before Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s half-century to power Colombo Strikers to a thumping victory over Jaffna Kings in a one-sided Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024 clash here at R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. The home team restricted Jaffna Kings to a meagre 109-9 in the first innings and successfully chased it in only 9.5 overs courtesy of Gurbaz’s unbeaten partnership with Muhammad Waseem. Gurbaz and Waseem joined hands after the wicket of Angelo Perera (16) with 25 runs on the board. They struck an unbeaten 85- run partnership from 45 balls to steer Colombo Strikers to a nine-wicket victory, with Waseem finishing the game in style with a six off Eshan Malinga.