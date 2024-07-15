Shelter for transgender welfare, rehabilitation being launched in Islamabad

A shelter dedicated to the welfare and rehabilitation of the transgender community is set to be launched in Islamabad as a second phase of its Tahafuz Darasgah after Lahore. The shelter, being financed and managed by UK-based charity UKCAB (UK Curriculum Accreditation Body), which is registered and operates in England and Wales, has announced the second phase of its project aimed at supporting the transgender community, especially those from 19 plus up to 35 years old, in Islamabad.

The organisation, already active in several areas, will provide them educational opportunities in general knowledge, math, science, computer literacy, and English language, besides vocational skills such as fashion designing, hair & beauty, arts and craft, fine arts, and so on to the enrolled people. Graduates will be provided with financial independence initiatives.

UKCAB head Zahid Bhatti confirmed that UKCAB recently signed an accord with the Islamabad police to launch a branch of Tahafuz Darasgah in Islamabad. It was further confirmed that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Islamabad IG Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG Operations Ali Raza and ASP Shehr Bano Naqvi offered unconditional support for this project.

One such shelter is already operational in Lahore under the patronage of IGP Dr Usman Anwar, who has been a strong advocate and guide for this project. He deems it to be pivotal and vital for bringing about awareness and understanding of such issues for a progressive societal development.

Zahid Bhatti further added that as part of their efforts, UKCAB will offer loans to transgenders to help them start their businesses. Moreover, a financial support programme will be implemented to provide benefits and support for these business ventures, along with a comprehensive advice.

For those unable to pursue business ventures but interested in acquiring new skills, UKCAB has engaged in discussions with Islamabad and Lahore chambers of commerce. These discussions will soon lead to the signing of MoUs, enabling the chambers to provide employment opportunities through their members. The initiative aims to offer three to six-week placements, and successful participants may receive full-time job offers, even if at minimum wage.

Initially, the Islamabad project will focus on skill-based training for 19 plus students, with a focus on work-based learning. The project's ultimate goal is to integrate transgender gradutes as effective community members, combating violence and other challenges they face. Mr Bhatti affirmed that he is confident that this initiative will bring about substantial positive changes in society. He said such initiatives would mainstream the transgender community in Pakistan, and taboos making this community isolated would be removed.