Sindh CM reinvites Bohra community leader to visit Karachi next year

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his delight at the spiritual leader of the Bohra com­munity Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin’s visit to Karachi and requested him to visit next year “as all the people from the community around the world come together.”

This he said at Tahri Masjid where he joined Borah community to hear the sermon of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the spiritual leader of the Bohra community.

The CM was accompanied by pro­vincial ministers- Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Zia Lanjar, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab and others. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressed the Bo­rah community at Taheri Masjid at the invitation of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the spiritual leader of the Bohra community.

SINDH, KPK GOVERNORS ATTEND SERMON BY SPIRITUAL LEADER OF BOHRA COMMUNITY

Sindh Governor Mohammad Ka­mran Khan Tessori and Khyber-Pakhtoonkhawa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visited Tahiri Masjid and attended the sermon delivered by the Spiritual Leader of Bohra Community Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin here on Sunday.

The Governors were welcomed by the leaders of Bohra Community. Ac­cording to a communique issued by the Sindh Governor House, the Spiri­tual Leader Syedna Muffadal Saifud­din presented shawls to both of the Governors. He (Spiritual Leader) also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country on the re­quest of the Sindh Governor.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor Tessori said that Dawoodi Bohra was a peaceful community, which had played a vital role in the economic activities of the country. He also invited the Spiritual leader to visit Pakistan every year.