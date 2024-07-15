Sindh Governor, CM announce charity plot for special persons’ organisation

MIRPURKHAS - Governor of Sindh and Chief Minister on Sunday announced a charity plot for Gulestan Mazooreen, a special persons’ organisation, to establish an Independent Living Center (ILC) in Mirpurkhas.

This initiative aims to equip people with disabilities with modern skills, enabling them to become productive members of society and contribute to the province’s and country’s de­velopment.

Afaq Ahmed Khan and Lal Mu­hammad Baloch, patron-in-chief and founding members of Gulestan Mazooreen, respectively, expressed their gratitude during a reception ceremony for newly elected officials. They highlighted the organization’s achievements in wheelchair cricket, basketball, and athletics, making Mir­purkhas famous domestically and in­ternationally. The ceremony was at­tended by the Secretary of the Sindh Olympics Mirpurkhas Division, Ab­dul Salim Khan, and the Imam of the Youth Sports Committee. The newly elected body of Gulestan Mazooreen was announced, comprising Presi­dent Abdul Hafeez Saryo, General Secretary Ali Nawaz, Vice President Faisal, Joint Secretary Qamaruddin, and Treasurer Salahuddin.