Socialising Solar

From considering heavy taxes on solar panels and the reduction of net-metering rates to now integrating solar power in its various governmental initiatives, the government has come a long way in its tenure so far. This change in policy was not voluntarily undertaken but was enforced by a vociferous backlash from the country at large. Solar power is the future, and the government needs to realise that.

It seems that hurdle has been crossed. The Punjab government has recently announced a plan to provide solar panels to people consum­ing up to 500 units of electricity or less on an easy instalment ba­sis. Meanwhile, those who consume less than 200 units can acquire these panels for free. While the details of this initiative still remain to be formulated, and the extent of its use is uncertain, the thought process must be commended.

This represents a similar approach to the policy launched by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif last month, where he directed tube wells in Balochistan to be converted to solar power and their connection to the grid cut, achieving power sustainability and reducing power theft in one move. The government’s notion of using solar power to provide relief to the most remote and underdeveloped sectors of so­ciety first is commendable. Increasing electricity tariffs, inflated by taxation and rising global fossil fuel prices, have made electricity a prized commodity. Hence, people most vulnerable to such fluctua­tions must be catered to first.

This gives a decidedly socialist spin to the general energy policies applied across the world, where large corporations, factories, and other infrastructure are converted to solar power first before encour­aging adoption by the general population.

Pakistan must continue with this socialist policy without compromis­ing on the tried and tested strategies employed by the rest of the world.