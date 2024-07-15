Some Reprieve for the Locals

It was heartening to learn that the Capital Development Au­thority has recently started an E-Bus Service in Islamabad, includ­ing a public transport route for the people of Bari Imam. This is indeed a commendable initiative by the government. The old dip­lomatic enclave route for pub­lic transport was stalled by lo­cal authorities almost a decade ago, forcing the locals to use the Malpur Road route for offices, schools, and commercial activi­ties. This route was later aban­doned due to security concerns for the Chinese Embassy. As an al­ternative, the QAU-Barakahu road was designated for public trans­port, causing frustration for the local community as they had to travel 10 kilometers further.

Although the recent reopen­ing of the route is a sigh of relief, more such initiatives are needed. Residents of this area have been deprived of basic civic facilities despite living near the Red Zone of the Federal Capital. The Fed­eral Government once proposed making Bari Imam a model vil­lage, but no action has been tak­en. There is no bank or ATM in our area, the roads and bridg­es are in dilapidated condition, and there is no gas facility. Most of the sewerage lines are broken, leading to poor hygiene, as there is no litter management facility. Parking areas near the shrine are flanked by food stalls.

We request the government and local authorities, such as the CDA, to address these issues and pro­vide some relief to the local in­digenous people, who sacrificed their lands to build the Federal Capital of the country.

MUHAMMAD ASIF,

Islamabad.