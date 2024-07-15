Spain beat England 2-1 to secure EURO 2024 title

Spain beat England 2-1 on Sunday to win the UEFA EURO 2024 title in Berlin.

The Spaniards drew first blood in the final at Olympiastadion.

Nico Williams, Spain’s winger on the left flank, scored the opener for his nation in the early minutes of the second half.

Unmarked Williams ran into a space that he found in the England box to put the ball into the net after Lamine Yamal's pass from the center.

England leveled the match in the 73rd minute, making it 1-1.

English substitute Cole Palmer scored an equalizer outside the penalty area. England's Jude Bellingham passed the ball backwards, into the path of Palmer, before the Chelsea regular took a precise shot to beat Spain goalie Unai Simon.

In the 86th minute, Spain attacking midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal, who was subbed in the second half, scored the winning goal after Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella's low cross into the penalty box.

Then England defender Marc Guehi's header was blocked by Spain's Dani Olmo, who was on the goal line.

Spain secured their record fourth EURO title and also their first European Championship since 2012.

England, who were the EURO 2020 runners-up, ended the EURO 2024 in the number two spot again.

Meanwhile, Spanish winger Yamal set a record as the youngest player to appear at a EURO final. Yamal, a Barcelona star, was just 17 years and 1 day old to feature in the 2024 final.