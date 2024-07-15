Sporting Decline

In a highly dispiriting development, the Pakistani athletes headed for the Paris Olympics are outnumbered by the offi­cials accompanying them. Moreover, the number of athletes is minuscule—only seven individuals. For a country of 235 million to produce only seven qualifying athletes is a catastrophic failure of policy and professionalism.

A deeper look reveals an even more embarrassing number: only four athletes actually qualified for their respective categories—javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, and shooters Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Kishmala Talat. The other three are wildcard entries, slots given to nations that failed to meet the performance levels to qualify on their own. Pakistan failed to qualify for any other dis­ciplines in which it has traditionally been strong, such as hockey, wrestling, boxing, weightlifting, and volleyball.

The story of how we got here is familiar by now. Sports bodies are politicised, and officials start to monopolise top positions to reap the perks and privileges for themselves. As a result, professionals are replaced by cronies in the administration, and this eventually affects the athlete selection process as well. Dwindling funding by the state leads to dilapidated facilities, a lack of coaches and equip­ment, and an inability to travel and compete in global events. Final­ly, the sport dies, with no one interested in dedicating their lives to something that has been abandoned by everyone else. From hock­ey to squash, football to cricket, the exact same story has played out over the decades. Corruption and politics have stripped the country of professionalism, and in sports, only the professional can thrive.

Pakistani authorities must look at this sorry state of affairs and seek to reverse this trend, otherwise, we will fade from the global sporting consciousness—a process that is already well underway.