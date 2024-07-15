Three killed as two groups trade fire

LARKANA - Three people including two brothers were killed in armed clash between two rival groups here on Sunday, police said. According to details, armed men of two groups which were in old dispute ex­changed fire near Lakhani mountain in Qambar area of Larkana.

In cross firing, two brothers including Ghulam Qambar and Ali Chandio and a passerby Abdul Raheem were killed. Police reached the area af­ter prolonged delay due to difficult track leading to the area. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and police after registering a case into the incident started investigation.