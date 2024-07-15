TTP regularly using Afghan soil for terrorism, says UN Report

ISLAMABAD - A UN monitoring report has categorically stated that proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is the largest terrorist group operating in Afghanistan.

The UN sanctions monitoring team released its report on the terrorist groups TTP, Daesh and Al-Qaeda, and submitted its 15th report to the Security Council.

It further stated that the banned TTP is continuously using Afghan soil for terrorist operations against Pakistan.

The United Nations report also revealed that the banned TTP is now getting operational and logistical support from terrorist networks like Al-Qaeda. It further revealed that there are around 6,000 to 6,500 fighters of the terrorist group of TTP in Afghanistan. These fighters are completely free to carry out their activities with the support of Afghan Taliban.

The UN report said that regional al-Qaida operatives in Afghanistan, who have long-term ties to the Taliban, are assisting TTP in conducting high-profile terrorist activities inside Pakistan. The UN assessment quoted member states as noting that TTP operatives, along with local fighters, are being trained at al-Qaida camps that the terrorist outfit has set up in multiple border provinces such as Nangarhar, Kandahar, Kunar, and Nuristan.

Al-Qaida’s support for TTP also involves sharing Afghan fighters for military staffing or attack formations.

The report quoted one UN member state as expressing concern that “greater collaboration” with al-Qaida could transform TTP into an “extra-regional threat.”

The Taliban’s spy agency, the General Directorate of Intelligence, facilitated three new guest houses in Kabul for TTP leaders and reportedly issued passes to senior TTP figures to facilitate ease of movement and immunity from arrest, as well as weapons permits, according to the UN report.

UN member states reiterated that NATO “calibre weapons, especially night vision capability, that have been provided to TTP since the Taliban takeover add lethality to TTP terrorist attacks against Pakistani military border posts.”