Two robbers held by citizens, handed over to police after torture

KARACHI - Two robbers were held by citizens and enraged mob brutally tortured the detainees before handed them over police here on Sunday.
According to details, during robbery attempt near Buraq Pump at Site Super Highway, the citizens caught two robbers including Abdul Salam and Abdul Razzaq along with arms and a motorcycle. The enraged citizens brutally tortured injuring the nabbed robbers before handing them over to police. The police shifted the injured robbers to hospital and started the investigations.