Monday, July 15, 2024
Two robbers held by citizens, handed over to police after torture

Agencies
July 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Two robbers were held by citizens and enraged mob brutally tortured the detainees before hand­ed them over police here on Sunday.

According to details, during robbery attempt near Buraq Pump at Site Super Highway, the citi­zens caught two robbers including Abdul Salam and Abdul Razzaq along with arms and a motor­cycle. The enraged citizens brutally tortured injur­ing the nabbed robbers before handing them over to police. The police shifted the injured robbers to hospital and started the investigations.

