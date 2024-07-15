Monday, July 15, 2024
UK’s new foreign minister Lammy seeks immediate ceasefire in Middle East trip

Lammy will raise with Netanyahu issue of 680 tonnes of British aid that is waiting to enter Gaza, the foreign office said

Agencies
July 15, 2024
LONDON  -  Britain’s new for­eign secretary David Lammy will press for an im­mediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostag­es during a trip to Israel and occupied Palestinian territories on Sunday, the foreign office said. Lammy will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanya­hu and Palestinian President Mah­moud Abbas and make the case for a “credible and irreversible path­way towards a two-state solution”, the foreign office said in a state­ment. “The death and destruction in Gaza is intolerable. This war must end now, with an immediate cease­fire, complied with by both sides,” Lammy said. He will raise with Ne­tanyahu the issue of 680 tonnes of British aid that is waiting to enter Gaza, the foreign office said.

Lammy’s Labour Party, elected in a landslide earlier this month de­spite setbacks in areas with large Muslim populations amid discon­tent over its position on Gaza, has said long-term peace and security in the Middle East would be an im­mediate focus.

It has committed to recognising a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process which re­sults in a two-state solution.

