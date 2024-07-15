UK’s new foreign minister Lammy seeks immediate ceasefire in Middle East trip

LONDON - Britain’s new for­eign secretary David Lammy will press for an im­mediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostag­es during a trip to Israel and occupied Palestinian territories on Sunday, the foreign office said. Lammy will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanya­hu and Palestinian President Mah­moud Abbas and make the case for a “credible and irreversible path­way towards a two-state solution”, the foreign office said in a state­ment. “The death and destruction in Gaza is intolerable. This war must end now, with an immediate cease­fire, complied with by both sides,” Lammy said. He will raise with Ne­tanyahu the issue of 680 tonnes of British aid that is waiting to enter Gaza, the foreign office said.

Lammy’s Labour Party, elected in a landslide earlier this month de­spite setbacks in areas with large Muslim populations amid discon­tent over its position on Gaza, has said long-term peace and security in the Middle East would be an im­mediate focus.

It has committed to recognising a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process which re­sults in a two-state solution.