Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured on Ashura day: Fesco

FAISALABAD - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Muhammad Amir said that FESCO has evolved a comprehen­sive strategy to provide uninterrupted power sup­ply on Ashura.

In a statement today, he said that regional con­trol rooms were established in Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Chiniot, Kamalia, Bhakkar and Johar Abad where sufficient staff and officers were deployed to take prompt action on receipt of electricity related complaints and redress the same on top priority basis.

He said that central control room would moni­tor all kinds of electricity related activities from FESCO Headquarter while expert staff along with a vehicle equipped with all necessary gadgets to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the routes of mourning processions and Muharram majalis.

He said that various teams were also constituted for checking wires in the routes of mourning pro­cessions and removing their faults and defects on priority basis. He said that leave of field staff were also cancelled while transformer-mounted trolleys were provided at division level for their immedi­ate replacement in case of emergency. He said that Superintending Engineers (SEs) of all six circles of the FESCO were directed to remain alert round the clock during Ashura day and ensure uninterrupted power supply in their jurisdictions.

FESCO Chief however appealed the general pub­lic especially participants in mourning proces­sions and majalis to adopt safety measures to pro­tect themselves from short-circuiting and electric shocks during monsoon and rainy season.

The people should immediately contact the FESCO center in case of emergency and get their complaints lodged through toll free number 0800-66554, 041-9220290, 041-9220618, official Face­book page, mobile application “FESCO Light” or sending SMS on 8118, he added.

RS1.02B FINE IMPOSED ON 10186 POWER PILFERERS

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 10186 power pilferers during last 309 days and imposed a fine of over Rs1.02 billion for stealing electricity in six circles of the com­pany during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive. FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that over 23.9 million detection units were charged and more than 10,000 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations.