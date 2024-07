KARACHI - Karachi was drowned in the past, but we will not allow the city to be drowned, the city’s mayor Murtaza Wahab said on Sunday. Mayor Murtaza Wahab talking to media here said that the city authorities bringing additional water in the city from Hub Dam after 20 years. Criticizing his pre­decessor Waseem Akhtar, Murtaza Wahab said that he closed running buses in the city, “We are introducing a plan of revival of these buses”.