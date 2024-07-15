Why magnesium is so important for human body in your life?

Magnesium is a crucial micronutrient for the body to work optimally. Magnesium is that vital mineral which plays very important role in human body’s health.

Magnesium has many key roles:

• Magnesium is essential for the protection of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the main energy currency of cells

• Protein synthesis: magnesium is involved in the synthesis of pro­tein which is necessary for the growth and repair of tissues

• Nerves system function: Mag­nesium is important for prop­er functioning of nervous system including the trans­mission of nerve impulse

• Muscle function: it helps regu­late muscle contractions and is important for maintaining normal muscle function

• Bone health: magnesium con­tributes to bone structure and is necessary for the absorption and metabolism of calcium

• Blood glucose control: mag­nesium play role in regulating blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity

• Heart health: magnesium is im­portant for maintaining a nor­mal heart rhythm and supports overall cardiovascular health

• DNA & RNA synthesis: it is in­volved in the synthesis of DNA and RNA which are essential for cell division and growth

Magnesium for sleep

Magnesium is often found in sleep supplements. Magnesium may help you fall asleep faster, sleep more deeply, and regulate sleep.

May prevent certain chronic conditions

Magnesium deficiency in the body is linked to conditions like fatigue, nausea, heart disease, skeletal problems, muscular prob­lems and metabolic syndrome.

Your workout could get a boost from magnesium

Some studies have linked mag­nesium supplements to greater exercise benefits like improved mobility and more muscle mass. It may also help folks stay fit as they age.

Your body could use magne­sium to fight inflammation

We have some evidence that links magnesium deficiency to increased inflammation. Those with chronic inflammation might potentially benefit from a regular supplement. This becomes more and more valuable as we get old­er. Our bodies become subject to more oxidative stress, making it harder (and more important) to fight inflammation.

Magnesium might prevent migraines

Migraine is the pits, causing an­ything from a really bad head­ache to nausea and vision prob­lems. Studies suggest that a lack of magnesium in the diet can be a factor behind migraines.

It’s involved in hundreds of chemical reactions in your body and helps you maintain good health, but many people don’t reach the daily value of 420 mil­ligrams. Yet, you can easily meet your daily needs by eating foods high in magnesium. Deficiency in magnesium leads to variety of health issues which includes muscle cramps, fatigue, heart is­sues, irregular heartbeats issues and CNS issues.

Magnesium rich foods

• Nuts and seeds: almonds, cash­ews, peanuts, peanut butter, sesame seeds

• Vegetables: spinach, baked po­tato

• Fruit: bananas, avocado

• Legumes: black beans, kidney beans, edamame

• Whole grains: oatmeal, brown rice

• Dairy: unsweetened yogurt, milk (if you’re vegan, it’s in soy milk, too!)

• Fatty fish: salmon, mackerel, and halibut

Drinks that include

magnesium

• Orange juice

• Watermelon juice

• Hot chocolate

• Sparkling mineral water natural

• Cherry juice

There’s also the usual line-up of mineral drinks on the market. Many contain added magnesium, but that isn’t always a good thing. Some commercial mineral drinks contain too much magnesium. A single serving could take you way over the recommended daily al­lowance, so be mindful of labels.

DR SONYA REHMAN