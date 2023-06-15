Thursday, June 15, 2023
2,080 players to feature in Inter-District U19 One-Day Tournament 2023 

STAFF REPORT
June 15, 2023
Sports

LAHORE -The Regional Inter-District U19 One-Day Tournament 2023 is set to commence tomorrow, bringing together aspiring young cricket talents from across the nation. The tournament will take place simultaneously in 15 regions, with Hyderabad region hosting the matches from 19 June onwards. This prestigious tournament serves as a platform for showcasing the immense potential and skill of budding cricketers in the country. A total of 2,080 players have been selected to participate in the tournament, featuring 104 teams, the squads of which have been selected after nationwide trials conducted earlier this year. The performing players from the trial matches underwent a medical examination after which the top 20 players were chosen to represent their respective sides in the 104-team tournament. 

To be eligible for participation, players born on or after 1 September 2004 have been selected.

 

