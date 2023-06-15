650 metric tons LPG from Central Asian States reaches Torkham

Khyber - A significant shipment of approximately 650 metric tons of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Central Asian states, including Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Russia, arrived in Torkham on Wednesday. The imported LPG, transported in 21 tankers, is currently undergoing the clearing process at the Torkham Customs office.

Epic Energy Pvt Ltd and Tatara Energy Ltd, the two importers responsible for sourcing LPG from Central Asia, have been actively engaged in the importation. According to customs officials at the Torkham import terminal, Tatara Energy Pvt Ltd has an agreement to import 65,000 metric tons of LPG from Russia. Currently, 11 tankers from the company have arrived at the border, while 30 more vehicles are en route to Pakistan. Epic Energy Ltd has already brought 10 LPG-loaded vehicles to Torkham, and an additional five vehicles are reportedly on their way.

The local trading community has hailed the import of LPG from Central Asia as a positive development for business prospects.

They believe it will not only alleviate the energy crisis in the country but also stimulate trade activities. Gulab Shinwari, a prominent local businessman, expressed that trade had suffered due to imposed restrictions, resulting in only twenty per cent of business remaining at the Torkham border. He emphasized that such economic initiatives would undoubtedly boost business opportunities and provide a favourable trading environment for locals at the border.