8 mega uplift projects completed in Gwadar in record time

ISLAMABAD-Following revival of China Pakistan Economic Corridor in (CPEC) by the present government, 8 mega uplift projects have been completed in Gwadar in record three months, while the cargo handling has been increased to 637,124 metric ton from only 166,207 metric ton during 2018 -2021, claimed progress review meeting of Gwadar projects.

This was disclosed by Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal while chairing a meeting to review the progress of projects in Gwadar. The meeting was attended by the officials of the all relevant ministries, provincial representatives of Balochistan and Chairman Gwadar Port Authority (GPA). Advisor Maritime Affairs, Planning Commission, Jawad Akhtar Khokhar gave a detailed presentation over the projects.

After the consistent efforts of the federal government, the fruitful results of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor in (CPEC) projects particularly in Gwadar can be seen visibly from 2022 to till date. 637,124 metric ton cargo has been landed in Gwadar which is high as compared to 2018-2021 during which figure was only 166,207 metric ton, the meeting was told.

It is noted that since the incumbent government came into power in April 2022, the CPEC has been revived which remained neglected by the previous government. All major projects under CPEC in Gwadar, including Gwadar Power Plant, distribution of 2000 boat engines to fishermen of Gwadar, Khuzdar-Panjgur transmission line (via Nag-Basima) which connects Markran with national grid, New Gwadar International Airport Project, the China-Pak Friendship Hospital, China-Pak Technical and Vocational Institute in Gwadar, the Gwadar East-bay Expressway Project, Gwadar Free Zone, and Gwadar Port would become a shining pearl in the region. The minister said that the several projects have been completed by the incumbent government in Gwadar particularly projects related to the water and electricity which remained neglected by the previous government deliberately. He said that in the recent budget the allocation for Balochistan has been doubled which indicated the federal government is committed to uplifts the province which remained neglected in the past. In the last three months 18 projects have been completed which are related to the education, health, social sector to facilitate the people of Balochistan, said the minister, while reiterating that the government will continue its efforts to uplift the province so their disparity can be removed. Furthermore, he added that the supply of 100MW electricity from Iran will improve the lives and business of the people of Gwadar. The minister also directed QESCO to focus on the recovery of bills along with electricity supply to the people of Gwadar.