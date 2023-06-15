Thursday, June 15, 2023
Armed men kill four in Bara

Our Staff Reporter
June 15, 2023
Khyber  -   A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday night in Sur-dand, Fort Sloop tehsil, Bara district, Khyber, as unknown armed individuals opened fire, claiming the lives of four locals. The victims, belonging to a sub-tribe of Afridi, were guarding a recently acquired piece of land when they were mercilessly attacked by unidentified assailants. Sadly, four individuals lost their lives, while one person narrowly escaped the assault. The perpetrators fled the scene immediately after committing the heinous crime, leaving the community in shock and grief.

Promptly responding to the information provided by locals, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Akbar Afridi from Bara Police Station arrived at the crime scene on Wednesday morning. The bodies of the deceased, identified as Hazratullah, Ziyarat Gul, Abdul Malik, and Mubeen Afridi, were swiftly transported to Dogra Hospital for medico-legal formalities, as stated by the police.

The law enforcement personnel diligently gathered evidence from the site and initiated a thorough investigation to trace and apprehend the killers, SHO Akbar Afridi confirmed. Initial findings indicate that the deceased individuals were embroiled in a land dispute with another sub-tribe of the Afridi tribe. However, no First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against anyone thus far, according to the relatives of the victims, highlighting the complexity of the situation and the challenges ahead for the investigators.

Our Staff Reporter

