Thursday, June 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Asif for drastic steps to revive ailing economy

Asif for drastic steps to revive ailing economy
JAVAID UR RAHMAN
June 15, 2023
Top Stories, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

In NA, defence minister says supporting sick organizations is tantamount to a crime against state n Says Rs500b tax are evaded in real estate sector alone n Around Rs2000b tax-related cases pending with courts.

ISLAMABAD   -   Considering economic chal­lenges a mammoth problem, Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that there was a dire need to deal with sick organizations, tax evasion and smuggling.

“Pakistan is a nuclear state having strong defence system and there is no external threat but economic challenges need to be dealt with,” said the min­ister while taking part in the federal budget 2023-24 de­bate during the proceedings of the National Assembly.

“Although the present gov­ernment has taken steps to provide relief to the mass­es, but still bold steps are re­quired to deal with the men­ace,” said the minister, adding that there was a need to stop supporting sick organizations in the country. He was of the view that supporting sick or­ganizations with financial re­sources tantamount to doing a crime against the state.

Johnny Depp selects charities for $1m he received from Amber

He said that the finance min­ister in the tough economic situation tried to provide re­lief to the masses with limit­ed resources. Giving examples of two such departments of which debt was over Rs 1000 billion, he proposed the gov­ernment to get rid of these en­tities. It would be in the ben­efit of the country to go for disposal of these sick organi­zations, he said. He went to say that revenue collection

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1686805177.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023