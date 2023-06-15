Asif for drastic steps to revive ailing economy

In NA, defence minister says supporting sick organizations is tantamount to a crime against state n Says Rs500b tax are evaded in real estate sector alone n Around Rs2000b tax-related cases pending with courts.
ISLAMABAD - Considering economic challenges a mammoth problem, Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that there was a dire need to deal with sick organizations, tax evasion and smuggling.
“Pakistan is a nuclear state having strong defence system and there is no external threat but economic challenges need to be dealt with,” said the minister while taking part in the federal budget 2023-24 debate during the proceedings of the National Assembly.
“Although the present government has taken steps to provide relief to the masses, but still bold steps are required to deal with the menace,” said the minister, adding that there was a need to stop supporting sick organizations in the country. He was of the view that supporting sick organizations with financial resources tantamount to doing a crime against the state.
He said that the finance minister in the tough economic situation tried to provide relief to the masses with limited resources. Giving examples of two such departments of which debt was over Rs 1000 billion, he proposed the government to get rid of these entities. It would be in the benefit of the country to go for disposal of these sick organizations, he said. He went to say that revenue collection