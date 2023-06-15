Asif for drastic steps to revive ailing economy

In NA, defence minister says supporting sick organizations is tantamount to a crime against state n Says Rs500b tax are evaded in real estate sector alone n Around Rs2000b tax-related cases pending with courts.

ISLAMABAD - Considering economic chal­lenges a mammoth problem, Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that there was a dire need to deal with sick organizations, tax evasion and smuggling.

“Pakistan is a nuclear state having strong defence system and there is no external threat but economic challenges need to be dealt with,” said the min­ister while taking part in the federal budget 2023-24 de­bate during the proceedings of the National Assembly.

“Although the present gov­ernment has taken steps to provide relief to the mass­es, but still bold steps are re­quired to deal with the men­ace,” said the minister, adding that there was a need to stop supporting sick organizations in the country. He was of the view that supporting sick or­ganizations with financial re­sources tantamount to doing a crime against the state.

He said that the finance min­ister in the tough economic situation tried to provide re­lief to the masses with limit­ed resources. Giving examples of two such departments of which debt was over Rs 1000 billion, he proposed the gov­ernment to get rid of these en­tities. It would be in the ben­efit of the country to go for disposal of these sick organi­zations, he said. He went to say that revenue collection