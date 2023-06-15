Attock police arrest 13 anti-social elements

ATTOCK - Police have arrested 13 anti-social elements from different areas of the district. Cases under the relavent acts have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. In the first attempt, Police arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 03 kg hashish and 20 litres of liquor from their possession. In the second attempt, Police arrested Baseer Ahmad, Muhammad Farid and Muhammad Ejaz for allegedly stealing nine transformers and other items from a shop. In the third attempt, Police arrested three gamblers namely Falak Sher, Muhammad Arif and Shahid Akhtar and recovered RS 32700 bet money from them. In two other attempts, Police arrested Riaz Ahmad for allegedly giving a bogus cheque for Rs 146300 to a jeweller while in another attempt Police arrested Muhammad Shakir and Muhammad Shafiq who had allegedly shot injured Muhammad Yaseen.