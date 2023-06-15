Bahawalpur DC orders to complete development projects on time

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner Zaheer An­war Jappa inspected various devel­opment projects of road construc­tion in Bahawalpur.

On this occasion, Deputy Direc­tor of Development Malik Meh­boob Elahi Khar and Executive En­gineer Bahawalpur Development Authority were also with him.

Deputy Commissioner inspect­ed Model Town A, Cheema Town Road, and Ghala Mandi Road. Dep­uty Director of Development Ma­lik Mehboob Elahi Khar informed about the progress of ongoing de­velopment schemes.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawal­pur Zaheer Noorjapah said that the construction work should be com­pleted on time so that the people do not face any problems. He said that development works must be monitored properly and develop­ment schemes should be complet­ed within a specific period of time.

DC VISITS THQ AHMADPUR EAST, INSPECTS VARIOUS SECTIONS OF THE HOSPITAL

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahmedpur East. He reviewed the treatment facilities provided to the patients. He visited the emergency department, pharmacy, pathological lab, wards, and other departments. He talked to the patients being treat­ed in the wards and inquired about the treatment facilities provided to them at the hospital. Assistant Com­missioner Ahmedpur East was also with him. Deputy Commissioner checked the attendance of doc­tors and paramedical staff at Teh­sil Headquarters Hospital. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa went to Munir Shaheed Chowk and other places. He directed that more improvements should be done in the sanitation arrangements. Deputy Commissioner also visited various parks of Ahmedpur East.

He said that proper attention should be paid to the maintenance of plants in the park. He said that the encroachments should also be eliminated.