Thursday, June 15, 2023
BIEK postpones exams scheduled for Friday amid threat from Biparjoy

Web Desk
8:32 PM | June 15, 2023
The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Thursday announced the examinations scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) will be postponed in view of the situation surrounding Cyclone Biparjoy.

The controller of examinations, Zaheeruddin Bhutto issued a statement in this regard on Thursday and said that the new date for intermediate examinations will be announced later.

"Intermediate examinations scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, June 16, have been postponed in view of possible rain and storms." The new date will be announced later," read the statement issued. 

