Thursday, June 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Biparjoy to hit Pak coastal areas today

Biparjoy to hit Pak coastal areas today
Tahir Niaz
June 15, 2023
Headlines, National, Regional, Karachi, Islamabad, Newspaper

Cyclone to make landfall at Keti Bandar n PM directs relocation of over 50,000 people from coastal areas n Sherry Rehman assures public safety, urges precautionary measures n Pak Navy actively carrying out rescue, relief operations in Creeks area n CAA says Karachi airport not closed n Hawksbay cordoned off

n UN says will help Pakistan, India in dealing with impacts of cyclone.

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD   -   Cyclone Biparjoy was expected to make land­fall today evening be­tween Keti Bandar in Sindh and Kutch in Indian Gujarat as it moved closer to Paki­stan’s coast and was at a distance of about 310km from Karachi on Wednesday night after it made a turn north­eastward, staying on its projected path.

The latest alert, is­sued by the Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment around 9:30pm on Wednesday night, said the cyclone was at a distance of about 310km south of Karachi, 300km south-south­west of Thatta and 240km south-south­west of Keti Bandar.

Johnny Depp selects charities for $1m he received from Amber

“Maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160km/hour, gusts 180km/hour around the system centre and sea conditions being phe­nomenal around the sys­tem centre with maxi­mum wave height [of] 30 feet,” the alert said.

It added that under the existing upper-lev­el steering winds, the “very severe cyclon­ic storm” was like­ly to keep tracking north-northeastward and was expected cross between Keti Bandar and the Indian Gujarat coast in the evening on June 15, packing winds of 100-120km/h.

It further said that widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain and some very heavy/ ex­tremely heavy falls were likely in Sindh’s That­ta, Sujawal, Badin, Thar­parkar, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts during June 14-17. These areas could also experience squally winds blow­ing at 80-100km/hour. Likewise, dust/thun­derstorm-rain with few heavy falls and squally winds of 60-80km/hour are likely in Karachi, Hy­derabad, Tando Mo­hammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Shaheed Bena­zirabad and Sanghar dis­tricts from June 14-16.

EU moves one step closer towards ‘historic’ AI rules

Balochistan’s Hub and Lasbela districts could also witness dust/thun­derstorm-rain and isolat­ed heavy falls during this time, the forecast said.

Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Wednes­day directed the au­thorities concerned to ensure relocation of over 50,000 peo­ple from the coastal ar­eas to safer locations as part of the prepared­ness to deal with the Bi­parjoy cyclone.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said all rel­evant organisations were ensuring the evac­uation of people amid the risks of cyclone's

Tahir Niaz

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1686805177.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023