Biparjoy to hit Pak coastal areas today

Cyclone to make landfall at Keti Bandar n PM directs relocation of over 50,000 people from coastal areas n Sherry Rehman assures public safety, urges precautionary measures n Pak Navy actively carrying out rescue, relief operations in Creeks area n CAA says Karachi airport not closed n Hawksbay cordoned off

n UN says will help Pakistan, India in dealing with impacts of cyclone.

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD - Cyclone Biparjoy was expected to make land­fall today evening be­tween Keti Bandar in Sindh and Kutch in Indian Gujarat as it moved closer to Paki­stan’s coast and was at a distance of about 310km from Karachi on Wednesday night after it made a turn north­eastward, staying on its projected path.

The latest alert, is­sued by the Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment around 9:30pm on Wednesday night, said the cyclone was at a distance of about 310km south of Karachi, 300km south-south­west of Thatta and 240km south-south­west of Keti Bandar.

“Maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160km/hour, gusts 180km/hour around the system centre and sea conditions being phe­nomenal around the sys­tem centre with maxi­mum wave height [of] 30 feet,” the alert said.

It added that under the existing upper-lev­el steering winds, the “very severe cyclon­ic storm” was like­ly to keep tracking north-northeastward and was expected cross between Keti Bandar and the Indian Gujarat coast in the evening on June 15, packing winds of 100-120km/h.

It further said that widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain and some very heavy/ ex­tremely heavy falls were likely in Sindh’s That­ta, Sujawal, Badin, Thar­parkar, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts during June 14-17. These areas could also experience squally winds blow­ing at 80-100km/hour. Likewise, dust/thun­derstorm-rain with few heavy falls and squally winds of 60-80km/hour are likely in Karachi, Hy­derabad, Tando Mo­hammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Shaheed Bena­zirabad and Sanghar dis­tricts from June 14-16.

Balochistan’s Hub and Lasbela districts could also witness dust/thun­derstorm-rain and isolat­ed heavy falls during this time, the forecast said.

Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Wednes­day directed the au­thorities concerned to ensure relocation of over 50,000 peo­ple from the coastal ar­eas to safer locations as part of the prepared­ness to deal with the Bi­parjoy cyclone.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said all rel­evant organisations were ensuring the evac­uation of people amid the risks of cyclone's